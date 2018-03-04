Around the NFL  

 

 

NFL players react to Shaquem Griffin's 40-yard dash

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
One of the biggest storylines of the NFL Scouting Combine is UCF's Shaquem Griffin. The one-handed linebacker has been impressing scouts all weekend but social media went nuts when he ran a official 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.

Check out how the NFL community reacted to his stunning performance:

