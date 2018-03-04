NFL players react to Shaquem Griffin's 40-yard dash

One of the biggest storylines of the NFL Scouting Combine is UCF's Shaquem Griffin. The one-handed linebacker has been impressing scouts all weekend but social media went nuts when he ran a official 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.

Check out how the NFL community reacted to his stunning performance:

Can Yâall Simulate Me And My Brother Next To Each Other? Sure Everybody Would Love To See That !! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Shaquill Griffin (@ShaquillG) March 4, 2018

If @Shaquemgriffin doesnât get drafted in the first two days the system is broken. Productive and performed well at the combine. Played well against high level competition. â Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018

Shaquem Griffin was flying ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ he 4.38 lol he not messing around!!! â Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) March 4, 2018

I want this guy , I need this guy = BEAST !!!! https://t.co/rc3FCMqWgI â OJ Howard 80 â¢ (@TheRealOjHoward) March 4, 2018

Quem gon break the Internet.. Again lol! â Justin McCray (@64jdm) March 4, 2018

Shaquem Griffin killing it. â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2018