NFL players react to Shaquem Griffin's 40-yard dash

One of the biggest storylines of the NFL Scouting Combine is UCF's Shaquem Griffin. The one-handed linebacker has been impressing scouts all weekend but social media went nuts when he ran a official 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.
Check out how the NFL community reacted to his stunning performance:
4.38 man!!!! #ShaquemGriffinâ Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) March 4, 2018
Guess Yâall Was A Little Off With The 4.6 ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ !!! #AgainstAllOdds ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½@Shaquemgriffinâ Shaquill Griffin (@ShaquillG) March 4, 2018
Can Yâall Simulate Me And My Brother Next To Each Other? Sure Everybody Would Love To See That !! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Shaquill Griffin (@ShaquillG) March 4, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ that boy movingâ Denzel Perryman (@D_Perryman52) March 4, 2018
If @Shaquemgriffin doesnât get drafted in the first two days the system is broken. Productive and performed well at the combine. Played well against high level competition.â Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018
Oh my Goodness!! @Shaquemgriffin 4.38 unofficial, hold on!! Nah we gotta race...!! #Blazinâ Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) March 4, 2018
Shaquem Griffin was flying ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ he 4.38 lol he not messing around!!!â Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) March 4, 2018
I want this guy , I need this guy = BEAST !!!! https://t.co/rc3FCMqWgIâ OJ Howard 80 â¢ (@TheRealOjHoward) March 4, 2018
sheeeeeeeeeesh #boomin https://t.co/YK2p5Hwthkâ Antonio Brown (@AB84) March 4, 2018
Quem gon break the Internet.. Again lol!â Justin McCray (@64jdm) March 4, 2018
Dominate @Shaquemgriffin !! Set the bar! #NFLCombine2018â D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) March 4, 2018
No freakin way that boy just got paid ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/cKGjjhS1sCâ Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) March 4, 2018
Shaquem Griffin killing it.â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2018
Wowâ Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) March 4, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½â Devin Funchess (@D_FUNCH) March 4, 2018
Impressive ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/KCmMvfyxSrâ Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 4, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/KmvSi9XiUVâ Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 4, 2018
Everyone please remove canât from your vocabulary!! https://t.co/MAaDwqvhxwâ Ian Williams (@IWilliams95) March 4, 2018
