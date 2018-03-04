NFL Combine medals count: Penn State in command after Day 3

INDIANAPOLIS -- Without earning a single medal on Sunday, Penn State maintains its lead in the NFL Scouting Combine medals count with 10 heading into the event's final day. After three days of competition, the Nittany Lions hold a four-medal lead over N.C. State and UCLA, with six each.

The medals count awards schools gold, silver and bronze medals for its players who turn in a first-, second- or third-place finish at their position in any event. The updated count will be posted each day, concluding with the final results on Monday, and will be a strong indication of which school performed best.

Penn State RB Saquon Barkley and TE Mike Gesicki have led the way for Penn State, earning all 10 of the school's medals between them. Barkley earned three medals in the running backs group, while Gesicki dominated the tight end competition to earn seven. On Sunday, linebackers competed and Vanderbilt's Oren Burks led that field with four medals, while FSU's Matthew Thomas, Clemson's Dorian O'Daniel, Boise State's Leighton Vander Esch and Georgia's Lorenzo Carter earned two each.

The medals competition will end on Monday when defensive backs go through combine drills. Penn State will have four of them competing in Marcus Allen, Troy Apke, Grant Haley and Christian Campbell, making PSU's four-medal lead loom all the more large.

Here are the results after the third day of drills:

1. Penn State -- GOLD: 8, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 10

2. N.C. State -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 3, TOTAL: 6

3. UCLA -- GOLD: 1, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 4, TOTAL: 6

4. Florida State -- GOLD: 4, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 5

5. Texas Tech -- GOLD: 3, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 5

6. Auburn -- GOLD: 0, SILVER: 3, BRONZE: 2, TOTAL: 5

Four medals: Wyoming (2G, S, B), South Florida (2G, S, B), Vanderbilt (G, 2S, B), Maryland (G, S, 2B), Georgia (G, S, 2B), Indiana (3S, B).

Three medals: Fordham (2G, B), LSU (2G, B), Northwestern (G, 2S), Iowa (G, 2S), Alabama (G, S, B), Texas (G, S, B), Missouri (G, S, B), Tulane (G, S, B), Boston College (G, S, B), Central Michigan (2S, B), Oklahoma (S, 2B), Toledo (S, 2B), Notre Dame (S, 2B).

Two medals: Pittsburgh (2G), Clemson (2G), Central Florida (G, S), Ohio State (G, S), Utah (G, S), Wisconsin (G, S), Arizona State (G, B), Stanford (G, B), Nebraska (2S), UTSA (2S), Boise State (2S), Oregon State (S, B), SMU (S, B), Oregon (2B).

One medal: UTEP (G), South Dakota State (G), West Virginia (G), Richmond (G), Arizona (G), Virginia Tech (S), West Georgia (S), Memphis (S), TCU (S), Washington (S), N.C. A&T (B), Florida (B), South Carolina (B), San Diego State (B), Miami (B), Illinois State (B), Kansas (B).

