Mayock: Barkley should be Giants' pick if they don't love a QB

INDIANAPOLIS -- The big question for the New York Giants this draft season comes down to this: Do they love a quarterback prospect enough to take him with with the second overall pick?

That's the way NFL Network expert Mike Mayock sees it. If the answer is no, then Mayock believes the choice at No. 2 should be obvious.

"If we're not banging the table (for a QB at No. 2), it's probably got to be (Saquon) Barkley," Mayock said at a press conference following Saturday's NFL Scouting Combine workouts.

Of course, this assumes the Cleveland Browns won't pick Barkley first overall, taking him off the board before the Giants have a chance at him. The Penn State running back certainly made his case for top billing, putting on a show at the combine this week. He finished first among all running backs in the vertical jump (41 inches), second in the 40-yard dash (4.40 seconds) and tied for first in the bench press (29 reps).

He's widely considered the best player in the draft, but the value of finding a successor to Eli Manning could be too great for the Giants to pass up if they do indeed turn out to be smitten with a top QB prospect like Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen or Josh Allen, who impressed Saturday during the QB workouts at the combine.

"Here's how I tell you and (Giants GM Dave) Gettleman probably is looking at it," Mayock said. "First and foremost, if you fall in love with a quarterback at No. 2 and you think he's the guy for the next 10 years. You probably have to take him. However, if you don't love the guy and don't believe in him with all your heart and soul, Saquon Barkley, if he's there at No. 2, is the most obvious choice in the draft. He's special. He's different. He's all those things."

Mayock doesn't completely close the conversation for the Giants at a QB vs. Barkley, though.

His darkhorse for the Giants' pick at No. 2?

Notre Dame OG Quenton Nelson.

"I think Barkley and Quenton Nelson are the two best players in this draft," Mayock said.