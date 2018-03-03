'Philly Special' passer Trey Burton set to leave Eagles

One of the heroes of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory is set to become a salary-cap casualty in the days ahead.

Tight end Trey Burton, who threw the Super Bowl touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles to help make "Philly Special" the most tattooed play in Eagles' history, isn't expected to be retained by the team this offseason, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Eagles are sitting roughly $10 million over the salary cap, according to figures provided by Over The Cap, and Burton appears to be one of several players on the Philadelphia roster who will be playing in new locales this year.

While leaving a Super Bowl-winning team is never easy, the good news is Burton has received a good deal of interest. A total of 16 teams have checked in on his status with the team, per Rapoport.

Burton is entering his fifth NFL season after playing the last four years in Philly. He appeared in 15 games with the Eagles last season, recording 23 receptions for 248 yards and five touchdowns.