Maurice Hurst diagnosed with heart condition, leaves combine

Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst was diagnosed with a heart condition at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine and will not participate in drills, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The unanimous first-team All-Big Ten defender has left the combine and is scheduled to undergo further testing, Rapoport reported. ESPN first reported the development.

An undersized defensive tackle prospect at 6-foot-2, 282 pounds, Hurst made 59 stops last year with 13 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks as a fifth-year senior. He entered the combine ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect in the draft by NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

While it won't be immediately clear how the diagnosis could affect his draft stock, it will be something NFL clubs investigate closely before determining Hurst's final draft grade. NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock ranked him as the No. 3 interior defensive lineman in the draft entering the combine, and he's been linked to the Dallas Cowboys (No. 19 overall pick) and Detroit Lions (No. 20 pick), in NFL.com mock drafts.

