SMU's Sutton: Playing for Cowboys would be dream come true

INDIANAPOLIS -- As a longtime Dallas Cowboys fan, Courtland Sutton is plenty familiar with how bigger receivers use their size.

When Dez Bryant broke into the NFL with six touchdown catches in only 12 games as a rookie, Sutton was paying attention at 14. Three Pro Bowls later, he'd learned a lot just by watching, and now Sutton has a 1/32 chance to become his teammate this fall.

"That would be amazing. I grew up a Cowboys fan, me and my dad are huge Cowboys fans. Me and him were able to go to a Cowboys game in December (vs. Seattle). It was his first Cowboys game. It was a great honor to be able to get him to a game, and to see a Cowboys game up close, that was awesome for me to be able to do that," Sutton said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine media session. "... If I could stay in Dallas and play for the Cowboys, that would be a dream come true."

For all that Sutton learned by watching Bryant as a fan, it's Anquan Boldin who has been showing him a few big-receiver tricks from a different, inside-out view.

Boldin is working with Sutton at XPE in Boca Raton, Fla., offering wisdom to go along with the physical training. And as a 14-year NFL veteran with a Super Bowl ring, three Pro Bowls and more than 1,000 catches on his resume, Boldin has been just about everywhere Sutton wants to go.

"He was in the league for 15 years for a reason, so I got to work with him and see what you do in this particular route, just getting things out of his brain that helped him be a (15-year) vet in the league," Sutton said. "I feel like he could honestly go play for some team right now. For him to be able to play so long in the league, what makes him so successful, and I try to just take little things from him."

Sutton, of SMU, arrived at the combine as one of the 2018 draft's elite wide receiver prospects. He measured 6-foot-3 3/8, 218 pounds upon his arrival, and Boldin played around 218 as well.

Among the primary concepts Boldin has introduced to Sutton is deception in routes.

"You want all your routes to look exactly the same. Whether you're running a go route or a dig route, you want to make it look like you're running a go every single time," Sutton said.

Who knows -- maybe he'll be running those alongside Bryant.