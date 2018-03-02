Wilson strikes out in Yankees' spring training game

Now batting ... Russell Wilson?

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is in Tampa this week working out with the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Wilson via trade from the Texas Rangers organization last month.

In a Grapefruit League game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, Wilson -- while donning No. 73 -- pinch-hit for Yankees star Aaron Judge, marking the QB's first professional at bat since June 2011.

Wilson struck out swinging on a 93-mph fastball while facing Braves pitcher Max Fried, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

As Hoch noted, Wilson joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Jameis Winston as recent NFL quarterbacks to log an at bat at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Wilson's Yankees debut came to fruition following communication with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

"He's going to be working out doing something, anyway," Carroll said at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. "He reports in impeccable condition. He's extraordinarily dedicated to doing everything right. ... Some guys are maybe traveling all over the world. He's playing ball. He's playing baseball. I don't think there is anything wrong with that at all."

Wilson is slated to leave camp Sunday, but he's arguably had the coolest offseason thus far.