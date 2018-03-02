Records are already being broken at combine

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 2, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Salute to OL Kolton Miller for making NFL Combine history!

RB Saquon Barkley is having a historic combine performance, too.

How remarkable a 2018 Combine is @saquonb21 already having before his 40? He followed his 29 reps of 225 with a 41-inch vertical leap.



The only player with 25+ reps/40+ vert at the 2017 Combine: @MylesLGarrett, the eventual first overall pick. â Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 2, 2018

@PennStateFball RB Saquon Barkley is having a historic combine performance for a running back.



* 4.41 40-yard dash (unofficial)

* 41 inch vertical

* 29 bench press reps (225)



If squats were measured at combine he might beat everybody. @saquonb21 crushing it! â Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) March 2, 2018

2. As this year's prospects take the field for drills, see how one man changed the NFL Combine forever in 1995.

3. Falcons QB Matt Ryan could be the highest-paid player in NFL history.

4. Former Eagles head coaches Andy Reid and Chip Kelly break down what it felt like watching the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.