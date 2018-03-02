Records are already being broken at combine

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 2, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Salute to OL Kolton Miller for making NFL Combine history!

RB Saquon Barkley is having a historic combine performance, too.

2. As this year's prospects take the field for drills, see how one man changed the NFL Combine forever in 1995.

3. Falcons QB Matt Ryan could be the highest-paid player in NFL history.

4. Former Eagles head coaches Andy Reid and Chip Kelly break down what it felt like watching the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

