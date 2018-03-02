NFL Combine medals count: UCLA, Auburn tied for Day 1 lead

INDIANAPOLIS -- With five medals each, UCLA and Auburn are tied at the top of the NFL Scouting Combine medals count after the first day of workouts.

The medals count awards schools gold, silver and bronze medals for its players who turn in a first-, second- or third-place finish at their position in any event. The updated count will be posted each day, concluding with the final results on Monday, and will be a strong indication of which school performed best.

Offensive linemen, running backs and specialists worked out on Friday.

The Bruins, who had six players invited to the combine, were carried on Day 1 largely by offensive tackle Kolton Miller with four of UCLA's five medals. He picked up a gold medal in the broad jump for with an O-line record jump of 10-foot-1, and added third-place finishes for bronze in the 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. Auburn countered with three silver and two bronze medals, led by another offensive lineman in Braden Smith (three medals). Smith finished second at his position in both the bench press and vertical jump, and third in the broad jump.

Penn State, the third-place team, was paced by Saquon Barkley, who took home gold medals in the bench press (29 reps) and vertical jump (41 inches).

Here are the results after the first day of drills:

1. UCLA -- GOLD: 1, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 3, TOTAL: 5

2. Auburn -- GOLD: 0, SILVER: 3, BRONZE: 2, TOTAL: 5

3. Penn State -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 4

4. Fordham -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 0, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 3

5. Northwestern -- GOLD: 1, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 3

Two medals: Pittsburgh (2G), Georgia (1G, 1 S), Alabama (1G, 1S), Iowa (1G, 1S), Texas (1G, 1B), Oregon State (1S, 1B), Oregon (2B).

One medal: UTEP (G), N.C. State (G), South Dakota State (G), West Virginia (G), Notre Dame (S), Virginia Tech (S), West Georgia (S), Memphis (S), TCU (S), N.C. A&T (B), Arizona State (B), San Diego State (B), Missouri (B), Miami (B).

