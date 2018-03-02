Niners win coin toss over Raiders for ninth overall pick

The San Francisco 49ers are victors in the offseason battle of the bay.

The 49ers won a coin flip against the Oakland Raiders on Friday to secure the ninth overall pick in April's NFL draft. In losing the coin flip, the Raiders get the 10th overall pick.

The coin flip was necessary to determine draft order after the 49ers and Raiders finished with 6-10 records and were tied with a .512 strength of schedule.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, who played for both the 49ers and Raiders, flipped the coin in front of 49ers general manager John Lynch at the Indiana Convention Center. Raiders coach Jon Gruden and GM Reggie McKenzie also attended. The coin flip took part in front of the weight benches used for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Award-winning action shot of coin toss by @ProFootballHOF Rod Woodson to determine 9th-10th positions in 2018 Draft. @49ers win the toss pic.twitter.com/3xRov37lmc â Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 2, 2018

With the 49ers' win, the New England Patriots receive the 43rd overall pick for trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

It remains to be seen who 49ers general manager John Lynch will pick at No. 9. In their latest mock drafts, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks see the 49ers selecting Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with their first pick of the draft, which takes place April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. NFL Network's Charley Casserly and Peter Schrager see Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward as a player the 49ers will target if he's available.

As for the Raiders, Casserly and Schrager each have Oakland targeting Edmunds at No. 10 if he's still available. Jeremiah sees the Raiders taking Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, and Brooks believes Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes could be wearing silver and black next fall.

Each of these players will take part in combine drills on either Sunday or Monday.