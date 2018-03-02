Broncos, Jets among fits for Combine star Desmond Harrison

INDIANAPOLIS -- West Georgia's Desmond Harrison ran a 4.90 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, confirming excitement in scouting circles about the athleticism of one of the draft's most intriguing tackle prospects.

Harrison (6-foot-6, 288 pounds) really opened eyes initially with an unofficial time of 4.75, but the subsequent adjustment still made him the fastest player in his group and the 11th-fastest time for an offensive lineman at the combine since 2006.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter believes the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks would be the best fits for Harrison in the draft.

Of course, 40-yard dash times for offensive linemen aren't held in very high importance for coaches and scouts. But even without providing a reflection of skill, the clocking demonstrates an impressive level of athleticism relative to Harrison's size.

Although there is a firm belief in Harrison's ability to play at the next level, scouts also have concerns about his character. The former Texas Longhorn was dismissed from the program in 2014 before transferring to WGC.

