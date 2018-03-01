Dolphins grant Jarvis Landry permission to seek trade

Will Jarvis Landry be in a Dolphins uniform in 2018?

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have granted the wide receiver and his representatives permission to seek and facilitate a trade, per sources informed of the situation.

Miami placed the franchise tag on Landry last week.

As Rapoport previously noted -- the tag will pay Landry approximately $16 million and is non-exclusive, meaning he's able to negotiate with other teams, but would cost an outside suitor two first-round draft picks for the right to sign him.

In 2017, Landry led the league in receptions (112), amassed 987 yards and nine touchdowns.