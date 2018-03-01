Alvin Kamara breaks down the combine experience

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 1, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Saints RB Alvin Kamara breaks down what it's like being a prospect at the NFL combine.
2. Here's a fun fact on the underrated career of Matt Forte:
Matt Forte entered the NFL in 2008. He's led the league in total yards from scrimmage since that time with 14,468. A remarkable, prolific career.â Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 28, 2018
3. Yesterday we told you about Leonard Fournette suggesting Blake Bortles invest in some mouthwash, here's how much mouthwash Bortles' new contract could buy.
Blake Bortles can buy approximately 14.5M bottles of mouthwash with his new contract. pic.twitter.com/UrwWS9eKncâ SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 28, 2018
4. In other news, Frank Gore is a beast.
Great Frank Gore story from Chris Ballard:â Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 28, 2018
Blizzard game in Buffalo. Gore's 34 years old. Career-high 36 carries for 130 yds in a foot of snow.
Broke his thumb. Colts had a game in four days.
Doctors recommended surgery.
"Hey man, I'm a football player. I'm playing," he said.