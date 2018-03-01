Alvin Kamara breaks down the combine experience

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 1, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Saints RB Alvin Kamara breaks down what it's like being a prospect at the NFL combine.

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on

2. Here's a fun fact on the underrated career of Matt Forte:

3. Yesterday we told you about Leonard Fournette suggesting Blake Bortles invest in some mouthwash, here's how much mouthwash Bortles' new contract could buy.

4. In other news, Frank Gore is a beast.

