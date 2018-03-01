ATN Podcast: Combine quarterback preview

A luxury suite filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal & Chris Wesseling -- share thoughts on their second day at the NFL Scouting Combine. Daniel Jeremiah starts the show (literally) with his perspective of the combine as a former scout. Conor Orr joins the show via phone, because he was escorted out of the stadium minutes before his planned segment on the show (9:00). The heroes share their combine takeaways (20:00), recap the latest news (24:00) and get a preview of the quarterbacks at the combine from Chase Goodbread of College Football 24/7.

