LSU's Derrius Guice: 'I'm going to give your defense hell'

INDIANAPOLIS -- Derrius Guice spent the early portion of his media availability Thursday making his case for his receiving skills, which were rarely on display during his time at LSU.

But when asked to compare himself to a current NFL player, a pitch wasn't necessary for Guice, or those assembled around him. The answer was simple.

"Beast Mode," Guice replied, referring to Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. "The Skittle man."

Listed at 5-foot-11, 218 pounds, Guice came to the NFL Scouting Combine a little bit heavier, at 224 pounds. His frame essentially mirrors that of Lynch (5-11, 215), and it's no surprise his play does, too.

"I see anger. I see somebody that refuses to go down," Guice said of what he sees when he watches Lynch play. "When I run, I really think about him every time and when I go back and watch him, I'm like 'I really run like this dude, man.' It's crazy.

"Growing up, my favorite running back was Reggie Bush. And then as I got older and started really studying running backs I was like, man, Beast Mode really reminds me of myself."

Guice's biggest question mark is his versatility in the passing game -- he caught just 32 passes combined in three seasons at LSU -- something he said he'll address during receiving drills this week. There's no question about his running style, which includes a 6.5 yards-per-carry average and a nose for the end zone, and suits old-school, power football.

That style is often associated with rough-and-tumble divisions such as the AFC North. The three-time All-SEC selection (second-team twice, first-team once) admitted he couldn't name who was in any of the league's divisions, but had a message for any team that might pass on him in April.

"If you don't draft me, I'm going to give your defense hell."