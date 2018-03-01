Joey Bosa underwent surgery to repair injured finger

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa finally underwent surgery on a pesky, dislocated finger on his right hand.

ESPN's Eric D. Williams reported the recovery timetable is about six weeks.

Bosa suffered the injury back in 2016, his rookie season. The Ohio State product won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors while playing through the dislocation. Bosa opted not to undergo surgery last offseason. He made the Pro Bowl while playing through the injury in 2017.

In two seasons while playing with the dislocation, Bosa compiled 23 sacks and 111 tackles. The 22-year-old beast will enter 2018 fully operational.