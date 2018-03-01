John Dorsey: Browns open to dealing top pick in 2018 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS -- For any teams interested in acquiring the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, Browns GM John Dorsey is all ears.

Dorsey, whose team holds the first and fourth overall picks in Round 1, made that clear on Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Give me a call and see what's up," Dorsey said, per NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal.

Who might be interested in dialing him?

With the QB-needy Browns and Giants holding the top two picks in the draft, any team desiring to leave no doubt that it will be the first to pick a signal-caller this year would have to move up to No. 1.

Of course, the price of making a move depends on how far of a leap up the draft board a team wants to take.

The draft's No. 1 overall pick was last dealt in 2016, when the Rams moved up to take QB Jared Goff in a trade with the Titans. Los Angeles parted with a package of picks that included two first-rounders and two second-rounders.

The week of medical evaluations, on-field workouts and team interviews here at the combine could go a long way toward helping teams decide if there's a player in the draft who's worthy of such a move.

If the answer to that question is yes for any clubs, at the very least, Dorsey will pick up the phone. Why? It might be because Dorsey's confident the Browns could still find their own franchise QB with their top pick even after trading down.