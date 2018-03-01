Jim Kelly announces his oral cancer has returned

Jim Kelly's cancer has returned.
In a statement released by the Buffalo Bills, the Hall of Fame quarterback confirmed his oral cancer has returned and that he will soon begin treatment.
Jim Kelly has announced that his cancer has returned.â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 1, 2018
We're all with you, JK. #PrayersforJK #KellyTough pic.twitter.com/bx2c37ur1b
The Bills also released a statement regarding Kelly's diagnosis:
Team statement on Jim Kelly. pic.twitter.com/dKMQOijf2Eâ Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 1, 2018
Football is family. âï¸ #KellyTough pic.twitter.com/ymZ08rmmRgâ Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 1, 2018
Kelly, 58, was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and had surgery a short time after his diagnosis. After doctors determined the cancer had spread to his nasal cavities, he underwent additional treatments and had another surgery in March 2014. He was initially declared cancer-free in January 2016. He underwent biopsy surgery in July 2016 after inconclusive follow-up tests, but was later determined not to have cancer.
Kelly's wife, Jill, also addressed her husband's diagnosis Thursday on Instagram:
The cancer is back. We are shocked, heartbroken, sad, angry, confused, and just darn tired. Yet, despite how we feel, we KNOW that God is a promise maker and keeper. He is who He says He is! He can do what He says He can do! We donât have to understand His ways to trust His heart. The battle is HIS. (Exodus 14:14) We need you... In addition to our faith, family, and friends...we really need you and your prayer warrior friends to pray. Weâre all in this together. THANK YOU! The more life and heartbreak I experience, the more I realize that this is not the end of the story. Life is temporary. And short. But eternity...is FOREVER. Because we know that our eternity is secure in Christ, we can trust God with every breath upon this earth.
Kelly, considered one of the greatest players in Buffalo Bills history, led the team to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s. He retired in 1996 after an 11-year NFL career, but continues to be a huge supporter of the team.
