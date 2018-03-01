Jim Kelly announces his oral cancer has returned

Jim Kelly's cancer has returned.

In a statement released by the Buffalo Bills, the Hall of Fame quarterback confirmed his oral cancer has returned and that he will soon begin treatment.

The Bills also released a statement regarding Kelly's diagnosis:

Kelly, 58, was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and had surgery a short time after his diagnosis. After doctors determined the cancer had spread to his nasal cavities, he underwent additional treatments and had another surgery in March 2014. He was initially declared cancer-free in January 2016. He underwent biopsy surgery in July 2016 after inconclusive follow-up tests, but was later determined not to have cancer.

Kelly's wife, Jill, also addressed her husband's diagnosis Thursday on Instagram:

Kelly, considered one of the greatest players in Buffalo Bills history, led the team to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s. He retired in 1996 after an 11-year NFL career, but continues to be a huge supporter of the team.