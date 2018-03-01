Sam Darnold measures with 9 3/8-inch hands at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- USC quarterback Sam Darnold's hands measured 9 3/8 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah first reported the news.

In scouting circles, bigger hands are said to be especially helpful to quarterbacks in cold weather, where a numb grip can result in more turnovers. Darnold's measurement is adequate, though not outstanding by the standard measurement at the position. Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson, who has been outspoken about the importance of a bigger QB hand, joked Wednesday that he likes a 10-inch hand in his passers.

Darnold falls right in the middle for hand measurements among the last six QBs to be picked in the draft's first round.

UCLA QB Josh Rosen measured with 9 7/8-inch hands at the combine on Thursday, while Louisville QB Lamar Jackson's measured 9 1/2 inches. Wyoming's Josh Allen had the biggest hand measurement at 10 1/8 inches. Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield had one of the smallest hands among combine QBs with a measurement of 9 1/4 inches.

In a combine preview, Jeremiah noted scouting concern that Darnold's hands were on the small side, contributing to a high turnover rate in his junior and final season at USC.

Darnold has elected not to throw at the combine this week, so clubs won't have a chance to evaluate him live as a passer until his March 21 pro day

