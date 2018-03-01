Colts moving on from veteran running back Frank Gore

Don't look now, but a future Hall of Famer is on the market.

Indianapolis Colts honchos confirmed Wednesday that veteran running back Frank Gore will not return to the team in 2018.

"I am aware that [general manager] Chris Ballard and Frank did have a discussion once the season was over," newly christened Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters, "and out of respect to Frank, so he could know exactly what was going on, Chris was right up front and said that we probably would be moving on to make the roster a little bit younger at that position."

Gore's exodus leaves Marlon Mack, Matt Jones, Robert Turbin and Josh Ferguson in the Colts' RB shed.

A longtime stalwart of the San Francisco 49ers, Gore played out his three-year, $12 million deal with the Colts at a consistent clip. Gore tallied 260, 263 and 261 rushes in his three seasons in Indianapolis, averaging more than 60 rushing yards per game and over 1,200 scrimmage yards in each campaign as well. Gore ranks fifth all-time in NFL history with 14,026 rushing yards -- 75 yards behind Curtis Martin and 1,243 yards short of Barry Sanders.

Despite the disappointing seasons, The Inconvenient Truth left a mark and never let up.

"Just in three years, even though most of his career was in San Francisco, his three years he's left an impact on the locker room and people like I don't know if I've seen another player do," Ballard said of Gore. "I want to give Frank a chance to go see what's out there and see if he finishes in a place where he wants to finish it."

Gore joined the Colts in 2015 with the express hope that he'd finally win a Super Bowl. Will the 34-year-old tailback latch onto a championship contender this offseason before calling it quits?