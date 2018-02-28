ATN Podcast: Combine pressers; RapSheet rumors

A luxury suite filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- assemble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. The heroes recap the latest league news, including some roster moves for the Jets (5:00), Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier's plans for 2018 (9:00), a pair of notable veterans cut (15:00) and a big name signs with Buffalo. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport joins the heroes for a special edition of RapSheet Rumors Roundup -- who doesn't leave the show prematurely to take a phone call (20:00) and combine presser takeaways with Kevin Patra (43:00).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: