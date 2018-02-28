Players, fans, and reporters say farewell to Matt Forte

After spending 10 years in the NFL playing for the Chicago Bears and then the New York Jets, Forte called it a career this morning. One of the most versatile running backs in the league, Forte is one of six backs in NFL history to rush for more than 9,000 yards and rack up over 4,500 receiving yards.

Last season with the Jets, Forte appeared in 12 games, splitting time with fellow running back Bilal Powell. Forte took to Twitter to reflect on his illustrious career.

Several former players, fans and reporters around the league took to social media to let the best PPR running back know what he has meant to the league.

Minnesota Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon

One the best to do it ! Great career @MattForte22 none but respect ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/20ba4r4O5v â Jerick Mckinnon (@JetMckinnon1) February 28, 2018

Tulane University

Chicago Bears RB Jordan Howard

Fan Justin Wadsworth

Matt Forte was one of the greatest Bears in franchise history and it sucked to see him go.



Iâll always remember him as Mr. Do-It-All because of his dual-threat abilities in the backfield. â Justin Wadsworth (@readysetradio) February 28, 2018

Jets Beat Writer Connor Hughes

What kind of character does Matt Forte have? After verbally agreeing to contract with #Jets, the #Patriots called him to set up a visit. Forte realized NE was closer to SB (they won it that year), but he wouldnât break his word to NYJ. He never took the trip to Foxborough â Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 28, 2018

Tennessee Titans RB DeMarco Murray

Truly was a pleasure watching you get it done on all 3 downs from start to finish. Your playmaking ability in the passing game was simply prolific. Admired your game from a far, but more so the man you were off the field. Hats off to a hell of a career @MattForte22 â DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) February 28, 2018

Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate

@MattForte22 congrats on a great career brotha. It was a pleasure to watch ya compete â Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) February 28, 2018

Fan David Chasanov