Players, fans, and reporters say farewell to Matt Forte

  • By Daniel Greco
After spending 10 years in the NFL playing for the Chicago Bears and then the New York Jets, Forte called it a career this morning. One of the most versatile running backs in the league, Forte is one of six backs in NFL history to rush for more than 9,000 yards and rack up over 4,500 receiving yards.

Last season with the Jets, Forte appeared in 12 games, splitting time with fellow running back Bilal Powell. Forte took to Twitter to reflect on his illustrious career.

Several former players, fans and reporters around the league took to social media to let the best PPR running back know what he has meant to the league.

Minnesota Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon

Tulane University

Chicago Bears RB Jordan Howard

Fan Justin Wadsworth

Jets Beat Writer Connor Hughes

Tennessee Titans RB DeMarco Murray

Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate

Fan David Chasanov

