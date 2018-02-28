Players, fans, and reporters say farewell to Matt Forte

After spending 10 years in the NFL playing for the Chicago Bears and then the New York Jets, Forte called it a career this morning. One of the most versatile running backs in the league, Forte is one of six backs in NFL history to rush for more than 9,000 yards and rack up over 4,500 receiving yards.
Last season with the Jets, Forte appeared in 12 games, splitting time with fellow running back Bilal Powell. Forte took to Twitter to reflect on his illustrious career.
https://t.co/DqIf5X7zIu pic.twitter.com/4PzGZNNdgMâ Matt Forte (@MattForte22) February 28, 2018
Several former players, fans and reporters around the league took to social media to let the best PPR running back know what he has meant to the league.
Minnesota Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon
One the best to do it ! Great career @MattForte22 none but respect ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/20ba4r4O5vâ Jerick Mckinnon (@JetMckinnon1) February 28, 2018
Tulane University
"Matt Forte for the touchdown!!" -@NTGraffâ Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) February 28, 2018
Congrats on a great career, @MattForte22! We are proud to call you one of our own. #RollWave pic.twitter.com/kZ3eDmRdDW
Chicago Bears RB Jordan Howard
Congrats on a hell of a career big bro #MuchLove https://t.co/Rus34BnbQaâ Jordan Howard (@JHowardx24) February 28, 2018
Fan Justin Wadsworth
Matt Forte was one of the greatest Bears in franchise history and it sucked to see him go.â Justin Wadsworth (@readysetradio) February 28, 2018
Iâll always remember him as Mr. Do-It-All because of his dual-threat abilities in the backfield.
Jets Beat Writer Connor Hughes
What kind of character does Matt Forte have? After verbally agreeing to contract with #Jets, the #Patriots called him to set up a visit. Forte realized NE was closer to SB (they won it that year), but he wouldnât break his word to NYJ. He never took the trip to Foxboroughâ Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 28, 2018
Tennessee Titans RB DeMarco Murray
Truly was a pleasure watching you get it done on all 3 downs from start to finish. Your playmaking ability in the passing game was simply prolific. Admired your game from a far, but more so the man you were off the field. Hats off to a hell of a career @MattForte22â DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) February 28, 2018
Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate
@MattForte22 congrats on a great career brotha. It was a pleasure to watch ya competeâ Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) February 28, 2018
Fan David Chasanov
My favorite Matt Forte highlight of all time. #Bears pic.twitter.com/AflPpUYLRCâ David Chasanov (@AllThatChazz1) February 28, 2018