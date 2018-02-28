Can you pass this NFL Combine quiz?

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 28, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Test your NFL Combine knowledge.

2. Leonard Fournette has some advice for Big Baller Bortles...

3. Farewell to two-time Pro Bowl RB (and Common doppelganger) Matt Forte.

4. Speaking of Forte, here's a cool anecdote that gives some insight into his character...

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0