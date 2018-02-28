Can you pass this NFL Combine quiz?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 28, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Test your NFL Combine knowledge.
It's the @gmfb #NFLCombine quiz!â NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 28, 2018
How many can you get right? ï¿½ï¿½ â¤µï¸ pic.twitter.com/0QkpJDwpeu
2. Leonard Fournette has some advice for Big Baller Bortles...
Congrats to you brother now spend some of that on yo mouth, ya breath be killing the huddle saying the plays ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/BJWvgIjG6Bâ 7â£ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 27, 2018
3. Farewell to two-time Pro Bowl RB (and Common doppelganger) Matt Forte.
https://t.co/DqIf5X7zIu pic.twitter.com/4PzGZNNdgMâ Matt Forte (@MattForte22) February 28, 2018
4. Speaking of Forte, here's a cool anecdote that gives some insight into his character...
What kind of character does Matt Forte have? After verbally agreeing to contract with #Jets, the #Patriots called him to set up a visit. Forte realized NE was closer to SB (they won it that year), but he wouldnât break his word to NYJ. He never took the trip to Foxboroughâ Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 28, 2018