Jason Garrett mum on Dez Bryant's roster status

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Dallas Cowboys have yet to make a decision on what to do about Dez Bryant.

With the veteran wideout set to make $12.5 million in 2018, team executive VP Stephen Jones recently called Bryant's salary a "tough one" for the 'Boys to ponder.

Asked Wednesday about Bryant's fate, coach Jason Garrett operated as the team's good cop, gushing over the receiver while refusing to clarify where Dallas stands on Dez.

"We haven't had any specific personnel meetings about any of our players," Garrett said of Bryant's contract -- and roster -- status. "We'll have some more meetings starting this week once we get back to Dallas about the specific roles for each of our players moving forward."

A prime candidate for a pay cut, Bryant swatted away the concept last week, telling 105.3 The Fan: "I haven't heard a word on that. I'm just controlling the things I can control. I have yet to talk to my agent about anything."

In the same wide-ranging interview, Bryant defended his up-and-down play last season and vowed to "shut a lot of people up" in 2018.

"I don't know the specifics of that interview," Garrett said Wednesday of Bryant's comments. "I do know our feelings about him. He's been a great player for us for a long time."

The Cowboys have a bushel of mouthpieces. While Garrett waxes poetic on Bryant's career, Stephen Jones and the front office have a serious decision to make about how much to pay a star player whose performance fell off last autumn.

Staying or going? Sticking around at a discounted price? Everything's on the table, Mr. Bryant. Stay tuned.