Matt Forte announces retirement after 10 NFL seasons

Matt Forte is calling it a career.

On Wednesday, the New York Jets running back announced his retirement after 10 NFL seasons on Twitter.

"For the past 10 years, I've been blessed to play professionally a game that I've loved since I was 6 years old," Forte wrote. "But, after much prayer and reflection, I've decided to retire from the NFL. Like so many others before me, this game has enhanced my life in numerous ways. My career in the league has been nothing short of a miracle granted by God and put on display for His glory. I will cherish the many memories made on the field and the life-long friends I've made over the years in the locker room."

Forte, 32, retires after two seasons with the Jets, including an injury-hampered 2017 campaign that saw him limited to just four starts. He finished 2017 with 381 rushing yards and 293 receiving yards along with three total touchdowns. His first year with the Jets went better -- he rushed for 813 yards and seven touchdowns.

His most memorable NFL seasons came with the Chicago Bears. Selected 44th overall out of Tulane by the Bears in 2008, Forte made an immediate impact as dual-threat back, rushing for 1,238 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie.

Forte went on to rush for more than 1,000 yards in four of the next six seasons, earning two Pro Bowl nods (2011, '13) in the process. His strongest season came in 2013 when he tallied 1,339 yards and nine touchdowns along with 477 receiving yards.

After his numbers dipped in 2015, Bears general manager Ryan Pace chose not to re-sign Forte, allowing him to sign a three-year deal with the Jets. Forte ranks second in Bears history behind Hall of Famer Walter Payton in rushing yards (8,602), receiving yards by a running back (4,116), yards from scrimmage (12,718), 100-yard rushing games (24), scrimmage yards per game (106.0) and games with at least 150 yards from scrimmage (25).

Working as the Jets' featured back in 2016, Forte couldn't replicate the numbers he produced with Bears. A nagging knee injury slowed him down in 2017, and he was placed on injured reserve before the team's season finale against the New England Patriots.

Forte leaves the game ranking 33rd all-time in rushing yards (9,796) and 28th in career scrimmage yards (14,468) in addition to scoring 75 career touchdowns, per NFL Research. Since entering the league, no running back has had more touches (2,910) than Forte.