Niners sign OL Garry Gilliam to two-year extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed offensive lineman Garry Gilliam to a two-year contract extension.

Gilliam's deal is worth $8 million with nearly $4 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, according to a source informed of the situation.

Gillam signed with the Niners last offseason as a free agent after three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in eight games (one start) in 2017 before being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Before switching to O-line, Gilliam logged time at tight end while at Penn State and caught a touchdown pass in the 2014 NFC Championship Game. Could we see Gilliam catching passes from Jimmy Garoppolo this fall?