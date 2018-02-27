Punter looks to impress scouts and raise money at combine

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 27, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Ryan Winslow will be punting with purpose at this year's combine.

So, what does a punter do at the NFL combine? If you're good guy Ryan Winslow, you try to raise money for a good cause while trying to impress pro scouts in Indy https://t.co/wbhbPeHmqa â Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) February 26, 2018

2. Von Miller and Martellus Bennett have a collaboration in the works.

âThe Von Miller Man, A Football Cinderellaâ



The story by an 8 year-old Aggie fan about @VonMillerâs wicked stepmother, a missing jersey, and the room-cleaning fairy rat who saved the day ï¿½ï¿½



(Coming soon to the Imagination Agency, yes @MartysaurusRex?)https://t.co/fgvuPZhAjK â TexAgs (@TexAgs) February 26, 2018

3. Broncos TE Jeff Heuerman had an interesting way of proving his love to his future Mrs.

NFL player promises fiancée he won't buy another driver because "he loves her more than golf": https://t.co/VgKkE7kvHv pic.twitter.com/rmB3JCwbhh â Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 27, 2018

4. Nothing to see here, just two G.O.A.T.s acknowledging each other's greatness.

Studying some of the best hands in the league.@LarryFitzgerald Career Drops including postseason:



'04: 2

'05: 1

'06: 5

'07: 0

'08: 2

'09: 2

'10: 4

'11: 2

'12: 3

'13: 2

'14: 0

'15: 1

'16: 3#GrabThat #DropFiles ï¿½ï¿½ â Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 25, 2018

That's far too many drops for my liking, still got work to do. What about your 582 passes & 7,848 yards over the past 5 seasons? If I'm not mistaken that's the most by a player in any five year span in NFL history. My friend, that's the standard!!! https://t.co/x49ht5powC â Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) February 27, 2018

5. Johnny Manziel hit the beach to train with Pittsburgh CB Joe Haden.