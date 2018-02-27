Punter looks to impress scouts and raise money at combine

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 27, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Ryan Winslow will be punting with purpose at this year's combine.

2. Von Miller and Martellus Bennett have a collaboration in the works.

3. Broncos TE Jeff Heuerman had an interesting way of proving his love to his future Mrs.

4. Nothing to see here, just two G.O.A.T.s acknowledging each other's greatness.

5. Johnny Manziel hit the beach to train with Pittsburgh CB Joe Haden.

