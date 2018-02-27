Move The Sticks  

 

 

Move the Sticks Podcast: Previewing scouting combine offense

  • By NFL.com
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks recap the Marcus Peters trade and Blake Bortles contract extension before predicting the offseason quarterback carousel. The guys then dive into the combine and preview the offensive side of the ball. Which QB needs to have a big week in Indianapolis? Who will be MVP of the weekend? Find out on this edition of Move the Sticks.

