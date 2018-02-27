Teddy Bridgewater expected to become free agent

After months of speculation over whether Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's rookie deal would toll -- keeping him under contract for another season in Minneapolis -- it appears we're closer to an answer.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Bridgewater is expected to become a free agent, as Minnesota is not planning to assert that their 2014 first-round pick's four-year deal tolls. Rapoport added that the parties involved are in agreement regarding the QB's contract status.

While Bridgewater is expected to be a free agent, no official decision has been made yet, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed to NFL.com.

Thus continues the exodus out of Minnesota for the second of three quarterbacks. Case Keenum reportedly will not receive the franchise tag, and now Bridgewater will not be forced to return for a fifth season under his existing contract. Sam Bradford is also expected to become a free agent.

Minnesota might move on from all three QBs altogether in 2018. The latest rumor du jour is that the Vikings are instead serious about pursuing top free-agent talent Kirk Cousins, who's likely to garner top dollar on the market come March 14.

How Bridgewater will be assessed in free agency will be one of the period's great wonders. The 25-year-old quarterback is coming off two football-less seasons, for the most part, after suffering a devastating knee injury in the 2016 preseason. When healthy, Teddy was an accurate thrower (64.7 career comp. pct.) with great leadership skills; he led Minnesota to a division title in his second year as a pro. But there remains great risk in giving Bridgewater a big deal, given his injury history.

All of this will be taken into consideration as the ides of March approach, and the NFL's QB carousel continues.