Vontae Davis agrees to terms on 1-year deal with Bills

After taking five visits on his February free agency tour, former Colts cornerback Vontae Davis has chosen his new team.

The Bills are signing Davis to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday night.

Davis also met with the Browns, 49ers, Raiders and Dolphins within the past 10 days.

While standard free agents must await the onset of the 2018 league year in March, Davis is eligible to sign with a new team because he was released prior to the end of the 2017 season.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is ranked No. 31 on Around The NFL's list of the Top 101 free agents of 2018.

Although Davis was a legitimate lockdown corner at the height of his Indianapolis career -- going nearly two years without allowing a touchdown -- his effectiveness has waned while battling injuries the past two seasons. The Bills are banking on his ability to regain pre-injury form, often a shaky proposition for players approaching the age-30 barrier.

With the veteran trio of E.J. Gaines, Shareece Wright and Leonard Johnson due to reach the open market in their own right, Davis should slide in opposite 2017 first-round pick Tre'Davious White as an immediate starter in Buffalo.

While the Bills have plenty of work to do on the other side of the ball this offseason, the secondary is in good hands with the White-Davis duo complementing the impressive safety tandem of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.