Russell Wilson Dons the Yankees Pinstripes

The New York Yankees have the most intimidating offense in baseball with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez and -- Russell Wilson? Don't look now, but the Seattle Seahawks QB is down in Tampa, Florida at Yankees spring training.

Earlier in the offseason, Wilson was traded from the Texas Rangers to the Yankees for future considerations, and while he has never stepped on a big-league field, he's excited about his new start.

Prior to being a Super Bowl champion and a perennial Pro Bowler, Wilson was a highly touted baseball prospect. Wilson played both football and baseball at Collegiate School, a preparatory school in Richmond, Virginia. After high school, Wilson spent the next three years playing second base at NC State until he was drafted in the fourth round by the Colorado Rockies in 2010. He spent two years in the minor leagues, racking up 19 steals in 93 games, before being acquired by the Rangers.

This week, Wilson will be wearing No. 73 when he takes the field. While he won't be playing in any games, he will have some good company for batting practice.

Russell Wilson, who arrived in camp early this morning, in a BP group before tonightâs game that should get a fair amount of attention pic.twitter.com/B4rG9bv9DW â Erik Boland (@eboland11) February 26, 2018

For most of his life Wilson has been a Yankee fan and being able to wear the pinstripes is an honor.

"This is the team that I have always loved," said Wilson in a press conference on Monday. "This is the team is I have always been passionate about. To wear this jersey and the Yankees cap, to put this on is a dream come true."