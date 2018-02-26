Bears release LB Pernell McPhee, DB Quintin Demps

The Chicago Bears began their offseason shuffle by shedding two veteran players on Monday.

The team announced it released linebacker Pernell McPhee and defensive back Quintin Demps.

The Bears will save $7 million on the salary cap by cutting McPhee, and $3.26 million in jettisoning Demps.

McPhee spent three seasons in Chicago after signing a five-year $38.75 million contract in 2015, this after four seasons in Baltimore. The 29-year-old pass rusher has been unable to stay completely healthy through his three-year tenure in the Windy City -- he ended 2017 on IR with a shoulder injury. In 36 games, McPhee compiled 90 total tackles and 14 combined sacks.

Despite owning leadership qualities and pass-rush punch, the Bears deemed his large salary combine with health issues too much to keep around heading into his age-30 season.

Demps, meanwhile, represents one of general manager Ryan Pace's free-agent whiffs. The 32-year-old safety signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract last March, with $5 million guaranteed. Demps lasted just three games with the Bears before being placed on IR with a broken arm.