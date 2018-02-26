Will the 2018 prospects break any NFL combine records?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 26, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Are you ready for the 2018 NFL Combine? Do you think any records will be broken by this year's prospects?

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Feb 26, 2018 at 7:35am PST

WR prospect John Franklin III reportedly ran a 4.19 just a few days ago.

2. Blake Bortles signed a 3-year, $54 million contract extension last week, but he has more in common with elite QBs than signing for relatively big money.

.@Jaguars QB Blake Bortles, who turns 26 in April, has thrown 90 career TD passes and is 72 yards shy of 15,000 career passing yards.



Only four players have thrown for 15,000+ yards & 90+ TDs before turning 26:



â¢ Peyton Manning

â¢ Drew Bledsoe

â¢ Dan Marino

â¢ Matthew Stafford pic.twitter.com/bDJ4jw8MvT â Tad Dickman (@Tdickman89) February 25, 2018

3. Eagles C Jason Kelce was seen doing Jason Kelce things over the weekend.

4. Be sure to tune into NFL Network tonight to learn about the historic connection between HBCU football and the NFL.