Will the 2018 prospects break any NFL combine records?

  By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 26, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Are you ready for the 2018 NFL Combine? Do you think any records will be broken by this year's prospects?

WR prospect John Franklin III reportedly ran a 4.19 just a few days ago.

2. Blake Bortles signed a 3-year, $54 million contract extension last week, but he has more in common with elite QBs than signing for relatively big money.

3. Eagles C Jason Kelce was seen doing Jason Kelce things over the weekend.

4. Be sure to tune into NFL Network tonight to learn about the historic connection between HBCU football and the NFL.

