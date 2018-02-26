Will the 2018 prospects break any NFL combine records?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 26, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Are you ready for the 2018 NFL Combine? Do you think any records will be broken by this year's prospects?
WR prospect John Franklin III reportedly ran a 4.19 just a few days ago.
John Franklin III runs a 4.19 in 40-yard dash at training facility. ï¿½ï¿½ (via @nlaemanagement) pic.twitter.com/y5EOZk0BYFâ LeadingNFL â¢ (@LeadingNFL) February 23, 2018
2. Blake Bortles signed a 3-year, $54 million contract extension last week, but he has more in common with elite QBs than signing for relatively big money.
.@Jaguars QB Blake Bortles, who turns 26 in April, has thrown 90 career TD passes and is 72 yards shy of 15,000 career passing yards.â Tad Dickman (@Tdickman89) February 25, 2018
Only four players have thrown for 15,000+ yards & 90+ TDs before turning 26:
â¢ Peyton Manning
â¢ Drew Bledsoe
â¢ Dan Marino
â¢ Matthew Stafford pic.twitter.com/bDJ4jw8MvT
3. Eagles C Jason Kelce was seen doing Jason Kelce things over the weekend.
Jason Kelce: Protector of Quarterbacks and Player of Saxophones#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Sy7avPwoVIâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 26, 2018
4. Be sure to tune into NFL Network tonight to learn about the historic connection between HBCU football and the NFL.
Narrated by #BlackPanther star @ChadwickBoseman, and feat. @JerryRice, @MarquetteKing and more, discover the story of HBCU football & the NFL.â NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 24, 2018
Donât miss NFL Networkâs own Breaking Ground THIS Monday (9pm ET). pic.twitter.com/qSrFBFonZW