2018 NFL free agents: Team by team listing

NOTE: These lists are not intended to be complete, but they include all key free agents in the league.

* -- Restricted free agent

** -- Exclusive rights free agent

Arizona Cardinals

QB Matt Barkley

QB Blaine Gabbert

QB Drew Stanton

RB Kerwynn Williams

WR Jaron Brown

WR John Brown

TE Troy Niklas

T Khalif Barnes

G Alex Boone

G Earl Watford

DE Kareem Martin

DE Olsen Pierre

DE Frostee Rucker

LB Karlos Dansby

CB Justin Bethel

CB Tramon Williams

S Tyvon Branch

Atlanta Falcons

RB Terron Ward*

FB Derrick Coleman

WR Taylor Gabriel

T Austin Pasztor

DE Adrian Clayborn

DT Dontari Poe

DT Ahtyba Rubin

LB Courtney Upshaw

LB Sean Weatherspoon

CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson

S Ricardo Allen*

S Kemal Ishmael

K Matt Bryant

Baltimore Ravens

QB Ryan Mallett

RB Alex Collins**

RB Terrance West

WR Michael Campanaro

WR Mike Wallace

TE Crockett Gillmore

TE Benjamin Watson

T James Hurst

C Ryan Jensen

C Matt Skura**

DE Brent Urban

LB Patrick Onwuasor**

CB Brandon Boykin

Buffalo Bills

FB Mike Tolbert

WR Jordan Matthews

WR Deonte Thompson

TE Nick O'Leary**

TE Logan Thomas**

T Seantrel Henderson

DT Cedric Thornton

DT Kyle Williams

LB Preston Brown

LB Ramon Humber

CB E.J. Gaines

CB Leonard Johnson

CB Shareece Wright

S Shamarko Thomas

Carolina Panthers

QB Derek Anderson

WR Damiere Byrd**

WR Kaelin Clay

TE Ed Dickson

G Andrew Norwell

G Amini Silatolu

C Tyler Larsen**

DE Julius Peppers

DT Star Lotulelei

S Jairus Byrd

Chicago Bears

QB Mark Sanchez

RB Benny Cunningham

WR Josh Bellamy

WR Dontrelle Inman

WR Cameron Meredith*

WR Kendall Wright

TE Zach Miller

G Josh Sitton (declined option)

DE Mitch Unrein

LB Sam Acho

LB Lamarr Houston

LB Christian Jones

CB Prince Amukamara

CB Bryce Callahan

CB Kyle Fuller

CB Sherrick McManis

Cincinnati Bengals

QB AJ McCarron

RB Jeremy Hill

TE Tyler Eifert

T Andre Smith

T Eric Winston

C Russell Bodine

DT Pat Sims

LB Kevin Minter

Cleveland Browns

RB Isaiah Crowell

WR Josh Gordon**

Dallas Cowboys

RB Alfred Morris

WR Brice Butler

T Byron Bell

G Jonathan Cooper

DE Demarcus Lawrence

DT David Irving*

LB Anthony Hitchens

Denver Broncos

QB Brock Osweiler

RB Jamaal Charles

WR Bennie Fowler*

WR Cody Latimer

TE Virgil Green

T Donald Stephenson

C Matt Paradis*

DE Jared Crick

DE Shelby Harris**

LB Shaquil Barrett*

LB Todd Davis

Detroit Lions

RB Zach Zenner*

WR T.J. Jones*

T Greg Robinson

C Travis Swanson

DE Ezekiel Ansah

DE Dwight Freeney

DT Haloti Ngata

LB Tahir Whitehead

LB Paul Worrilow

CB DJ Hayden

CB Nevin Lawson

S Tavon Wilson

Green Bay Packers

WR Geronimo Allison**

WR Jeff Janis

TE Richard Rodgers

G Jahri Evans

G Justin McCray**

LB Ahmad Brooks

CB Davon House

S Morgan Burnett

Houston Texans

QB Tom Savage

QB T.J. Yates

RB Alfred Blue

RB Andre Ellington

WR Bruce Ellington

T Chris Clark

T Breno Giacomini

G Xavier Su'a-Filo

C Greg Mancz*

LB Brian Cushing (cut)

CB Johnathan Joseph

CB Marcus Williams

S Marcus Gilchrist

P Shane Lechler

Indianapolis Colts

QB Scott Tolzien

RB Frank Gore

RB Matt Jones*

WR Kamar Aiken

WR Donte Moncrief

TE Erik Swoope**

G Jack Mewhort

G Mike Person

G Jeremy Vujnovich**

LB Jon Bostic

LB Barkevious Mingo

CB Rashaan Melvin

S Darius Butler

K Adam Vinatieri

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB Chad Henne

RB Corey Grant*

WR Marqise Lee

WR Allen Robinson

G Patrick Omameh

LB Paul Posluszny

CB Aaron Colvin

Kansas City Chiefs

WR De'Anthony Thomas

WR Albert Wilson

C Zach Fulton

DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches*

DT Bennie Logan

LB Derrick Johnson

LB Ramik Wilson*

CB Terrance Mitchell

P Dustin Colquitt

Los Angeles Chargers

RB Branden Oliver

WR Tyrell Williams

TE Antonio Gates

G Michael Schofield

G Matt Slauson

G Kenny Wiggins

LB Korey Toomer

S Tre Boston

S Adrian Phillips*

K Nick Novak

Los Angeles Rams

WR Sammy Watkins

C John Sullivan

DE Dominique Easley

LB Connor Barwin

CB Trumaine Johnson

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

S Lamarcus Joyner

Miami Dolphins

QB Jay Cutler

QB Matt Moore

RB Damien Williams

WR Jarvis Landry

TE Anthony Fasano

T Jermon Bushrod

G Anthony Steen**

DE William Hayes

CB Alterraun Verner

S Nate Allen

Minnesota Vikings

QB Sam Bradford

QB Teddy Bridgewater

QB Case Keenum

RB Jerick McKinnon

WR Michael Floyd

G Joe Berger

C Nick Easton*

DT Tom Johnson

CB Tramaine Brock

CB Terence Newman

K Kai Forbath

New England Patriots

RB Rex Burkhead

RB Dion Lewis

WR Danny Amendola

T Cameron Fleming

T Nate Solder

T LaAdrian Waddle

LB James Harrison

CB Malcolm Butler

ST Matthew Slater

New Orleans Saints

QB Drew Brees

QB Chase Daniel

FB John Kuhn

WR Brandon Coleman*

WR Willie Snead*

G Senio Kelemete

CB Delvin Breaux*

S Rafael Bush

S Kenny Vaccaro

New York Giants

QB Geno Smith

RB Orleans Darkwa

RB Shane Vereen

G D.J. Fluker

G Justin Pugh

C Brett Jones*

C Weston Richburg

LB Akeem Ayers

LB Jonathan Casillas

LB Mark Herzlich

LB Devon Kennard

LB Keenan Robinson

LB Kelvin Sheppard

CB Ross Cockrell

New York Jets

QB Josh McCown

WR Quincy Enunwa*

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

C Wesley Johnson

DE Kony Ealy

LB Bruce Carter

LB Demario Davis

CB Morris Claiborne

K Chandler Catanzaro

Oakland Raiders

QB EJ Manuel

TE Lee Smith

DE Denico Autry

DE Aldon Smith

DT Justin Ellis

LB NaVorro Bowman

CB T.J. Carrie

S Reggie Nelson

K Sebastian Janikowski

K Giorgio Tavecchio*

Philadelphia Eagles

RB LeGarrette Blount

RB Darren Sproles

TE Trey Burton

T Will Beatty

DT Beau Allen

LB Nigel Bradham

LB Dannell Ellerbe

CB Patrick Robinson

S Corey Graham

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Le'Veon Bell

WR Justin Hunter

WR Eli Rogers*

T Chris Hubbard

LB Arthur Moats

LB Sean Spence

CB Mike Hilton**

K Chris Boswell*

San Francisco 49ers

RB Carlos Hyde

WR Louis Murphy

G Brandon Fusco

C Tim Barnes

DE Leger Douzable

LB Tank Carradine

CB Leon Hall

CB Dontae Johnson

S Eric Reid

Seattle Seahawks

RB Mike Davis*

RB Eddie Lacy

RB J.D. McKissic**

RB Thomas Rawls*

WR Paul Richardson

TE Jimmy Graham

TE Luke Willson

G Oday Aboushi

G Luke Joeckel

DE Dion Jordan*

DE Marcus Smith

DT Sheldon Richardson

LB Michael Wilhoite

CB Justin Coleman*

CB Byron Maxwell

CB DeShawn Shead

S Bradley McDougald

K Blair Walsh

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

RB Peyton Barber**

RB Doug Martin (cut)

RB Charles Sims

WR Adam Humphries*

TE Cameron Brate*

G Kevin Pamphile

G Evan Smith

DT Chris Baker (cut)

DT Clinton McDonald

CB Brent Grimes

CB Robert McClain

S Keith Tandy

S T.J. Ward

Tennessee Titans

QB Brandon Weeden

WR Eric Decker

WR Harry Douglas

G Josh Kline

G Quinton Spain*

DT DaQuan Jones

LB Erik Walden

LB Avery Williamson

CB Brice McCain

Washington Redskins

QB Kirk Cousins

WR Ryan Grant

WR Terrelle Pryor

WR Brian Quick

TE Niles Paul

G Shawn Lauvao

C Spencer Long

DE Arthur Jones

LB Zach Brown

LB Will Compton

LB Junior Galette

LB Trent Murphy

CB Bashaud Breeland

S DeAngelo Hall

K Dustin Hopkins