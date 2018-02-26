2018 NFL free agents: Team by team listing

NOTE: These lists are not intended to be complete, but they include all key free agents in the league.
* -- Restricted free agent
** -- Exclusive rights free agent
Arizona Cardinals
QB Matt Barkley
QB Blaine Gabbert
QB Drew Stanton
RB Kerwynn Williams
WR Jaron Brown
WR John Brown
TE Troy Niklas
T Khalif Barnes
G Alex Boone
G Earl Watford
DE Kareem Martin
DE Olsen Pierre
DE Frostee Rucker
LB Karlos Dansby
CB Justin Bethel
CB Tramon Williams
S Tyvon Branch
Atlanta Falcons
RB Terron Ward*
FB Derrick Coleman
WR Taylor Gabriel
T Austin Pasztor
DE Adrian Clayborn
DT Dontari Poe
DT Ahtyba Rubin
LB Courtney Upshaw
LB Sean Weatherspoon
CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
S Ricardo Allen*
S Kemal Ishmael
K Matt Bryant
Baltimore Ravens
QB Ryan Mallett
RB Alex Collins**
RB Terrance West
WR Michael Campanaro
WR Mike Wallace
TE Crockett Gillmore
TE Benjamin Watson
T James Hurst
C Ryan Jensen
C Matt Skura**
DE Brent Urban
LB Patrick Onwuasor**
CB Brandon Boykin
Buffalo Bills
FB Mike Tolbert
WR Jordan Matthews
WR Deonte Thompson
TE Nick O'Leary**
TE Logan Thomas**
T Seantrel Henderson
DT Cedric Thornton
DT Kyle Williams
LB Preston Brown
LB Ramon Humber
CB E.J. Gaines
CB Leonard Johnson
CB Shareece Wright
S Shamarko Thomas
Carolina Panthers
QB Derek Anderson
WR Damiere Byrd**
WR Kaelin Clay
TE Ed Dickson
G Andrew Norwell
G Amini Silatolu
C Tyler Larsen**
DE Julius Peppers
DT Star Lotulelei
S Jairus Byrd
Chicago Bears
QB Mark Sanchez
RB Benny Cunningham
WR Josh Bellamy
WR Dontrelle Inman
WR Cameron Meredith*
WR Kendall Wright
TE Zach Miller
G Josh Sitton (declined option)
DE Mitch Unrein
LB Sam Acho
LB Lamarr Houston
LB Christian Jones
CB Prince Amukamara
CB Bryce Callahan
CB Kyle Fuller
CB Sherrick McManis
Cincinnati Bengals
QB AJ McCarron
RB Jeremy Hill
TE Tyler Eifert
T Andre Smith
T Eric Winston
C Russell Bodine
DT Pat Sims
LB Kevin Minter
Cleveland Browns
RB Isaiah Crowell
WR Josh Gordon**
Dallas Cowboys
RB Alfred Morris
WR Brice Butler
T Byron Bell
G Jonathan Cooper
DE Demarcus Lawrence
DT David Irving*
LB Anthony Hitchens
Denver Broncos
QB Brock Osweiler
RB Jamaal Charles
WR Bennie Fowler*
WR Cody Latimer
TE Virgil Green
T Donald Stephenson
C Matt Paradis*
DE Jared Crick
DE Shelby Harris**
LB Shaquil Barrett*
LB Todd Davis
Detroit Lions
RB Zach Zenner*
WR T.J. Jones*
T Greg Robinson
C Travis Swanson
DE Ezekiel Ansah
DE Dwight Freeney
DT Haloti Ngata
LB Tahir Whitehead
LB Paul Worrilow
CB DJ Hayden
CB Nevin Lawson
S Tavon Wilson
Green Bay Packers
WR Geronimo Allison**
WR Jeff Janis
TE Richard Rodgers
G Jahri Evans
G Justin McCray**
LB Ahmad Brooks
CB Davon House
S Morgan Burnett
Houston Texans
QB Tom Savage
QB T.J. Yates
RB Alfred Blue
RB Andre Ellington
WR Bruce Ellington
T Chris Clark
T Breno Giacomini
G Xavier Su'a-Filo
C Greg Mancz*
LB Brian Cushing (cut)
CB Johnathan Joseph
CB Marcus Williams
S Marcus Gilchrist
P Shane Lechler
Indianapolis Colts
QB Scott Tolzien
RB Frank Gore
RB Matt Jones*
WR Kamar Aiken
WR Donte Moncrief
TE Erik Swoope**
G Jack Mewhort
G Mike Person
G Jeremy Vujnovich**
LB Jon Bostic
LB Barkevious Mingo
CB Rashaan Melvin
S Darius Butler
K Adam Vinatieri
Jacksonville Jaguars
QB Chad Henne
RB Corey Grant*
WR Marqise Lee
WR Allen Robinson
G Patrick Omameh
LB Paul Posluszny
CB Aaron Colvin
Kansas City Chiefs
WR De'Anthony Thomas
WR Albert Wilson
C Zach Fulton
DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches*
DT Bennie Logan
LB Derrick Johnson
LB Ramik Wilson*
CB Terrance Mitchell
P Dustin Colquitt
Los Angeles Chargers
RB Branden Oliver
WR Tyrell Williams
TE Antonio Gates
G Michael Schofield
G Matt Slauson
G Kenny Wiggins
LB Korey Toomer
S Tre Boston
S Adrian Phillips*
K Nick Novak
Los Angeles Rams
WR Sammy Watkins
C John Sullivan
DE Dominique Easley
LB Connor Barwin
CB Trumaine Johnson
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
S Lamarcus Joyner
Miami Dolphins
QB Jay Cutler
QB Matt Moore
RB Damien Williams
WR Jarvis Landry
TE Anthony Fasano
T Jermon Bushrod
G Anthony Steen**
DE William Hayes
CB Alterraun Verner
S Nate Allen
Minnesota Vikings
QB Sam Bradford
QB Teddy Bridgewater
QB Case Keenum
RB Jerick McKinnon
WR Michael Floyd
G Joe Berger
C Nick Easton*
DT Tom Johnson
CB Tramaine Brock
CB Terence Newman
K Kai Forbath
New England Patriots
RB Rex Burkhead
RB Dion Lewis
WR Danny Amendola
T Cameron Fleming
T Nate Solder
T LaAdrian Waddle
LB James Harrison
CB Malcolm Butler
ST Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints
QB Drew Brees
QB Chase Daniel
FB John Kuhn
WR Brandon Coleman*
WR Willie Snead*
G Senio Kelemete
CB Delvin Breaux*
S Rafael Bush
S Kenny Vaccaro
New York Giants
QB Geno Smith
RB Orleans Darkwa
RB Shane Vereen
G D.J. Fluker
G Justin Pugh
C Brett Jones*
C Weston Richburg
LB Akeem Ayers
LB Jonathan Casillas
LB Mark Herzlich
LB Devon Kennard
LB Keenan Robinson
LB Kelvin Sheppard
CB Ross Cockrell
New York Jets
QB Josh McCown
WR Quincy Enunwa*
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
C Wesley Johnson
DE Kony Ealy
LB Bruce Carter
LB Demario Davis
CB Morris Claiborne
K Chandler Catanzaro
Oakland Raiders
QB EJ Manuel
TE Lee Smith
DE Denico Autry
DE Aldon Smith
DT Justin Ellis
LB NaVorro Bowman
CB T.J. Carrie
S Reggie Nelson
K Sebastian Janikowski
K Giorgio Tavecchio*
Philadelphia Eagles
RB LeGarrette Blount
RB Darren Sproles
TE Trey Burton
T Will Beatty
DT Beau Allen
LB Nigel Bradham
LB Dannell Ellerbe
CB Patrick Robinson
S Corey Graham
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Le'Veon Bell
WR Justin Hunter
WR Eli Rogers*
T Chris Hubbard
LB Arthur Moats
LB Sean Spence
CB Mike Hilton**
K Chris Boswell*
San Francisco 49ers
RB Carlos Hyde
WR Louis Murphy
G Brandon Fusco
C Tim Barnes
DE Leger Douzable
LB Tank Carradine
CB Leon Hall
CB Dontae Johnson
S Eric Reid
Seattle Seahawks
RB Mike Davis*
RB Eddie Lacy
RB J.D. McKissic**
RB Thomas Rawls*
WR Paul Richardson
TE Jimmy Graham
TE Luke Willson
G Oday Aboushi
G Luke Joeckel
DE Dion Jordan*
DE Marcus Smith
DT Sheldon Richardson
LB Michael Wilhoite
CB Justin Coleman*
CB Byron Maxwell
CB DeShawn Shead
S Bradley McDougald
K Blair Walsh
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
RB Peyton Barber**
RB Doug Martin (cut)
RB Charles Sims
WR Adam Humphries*
TE Cameron Brate*
G Kevin Pamphile
G Evan Smith
DT Chris Baker (cut)
DT Clinton McDonald
CB Brent Grimes
CB Robert McClain
S Keith Tandy
S T.J. Ward
Tennessee Titans
QB Brandon Weeden
WR Eric Decker
WR Harry Douglas
G Josh Kline
G Quinton Spain*
DT DaQuan Jones
LB Erik Walden
LB Avery Williamson
CB Brice McCain
Washington Redskins
QB Kirk Cousins
WR Ryan Grant
WR Terrelle Pryor
WR Brian Quick
TE Niles Paul
G Shawn Lauvao
C Spencer Long
DE Arthur Jones
LB Zach Brown
LB Will Compton
LB Junior Galette
LB Trent Murphy
CB Bashaud Breeland
S DeAngelo Hall
K Dustin Hopkins