Blake Bortles expects to be fully healthy for OTAs

Fresh off inking a new contract, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is confident he'll be ready for all offseason work following wrist surgery last month.

In a conference call after signing his new three-year deal this weekend, Bortles called the surgery a "cleanup-type procedure" after he played with the issue the entire 2017 season. Bortles added he's heading to California to begin his offseason work with throwing coach Adam Dedeaux.

"For these next two weeks to kind of get me to that six-week mark of the rehab and be 100 percent cleared, we came up with a program here that [Jaguars head athletic trainer Scott] Trulock and us talked about," Bortles said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. "Just as far as controlling the amount of throws, the velocity, the yardage and doing that. So that'll take place for the next two weeks, and ideally I'll be cleared and back to just my normal throwing program four days a week trying to get everything tuned up and ready to go for OTAs."

Bortles said he wasn't close to missing a game this season. The Jags QB took three cortisone injections throughout the year, but that patch became less effective, which ultimately led to offseason surgery.

"By the end of [the season], it was kind of, they didn't want to do really any more cortisone shots, so it was a 'Let's make it through the season and get it fixed and get it right after the year,'" Bortles said.

Bortles playing through a season-long wrist injury is another reminder of what every single NFL player put their body through to entertain us on fall Sundays.