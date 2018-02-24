Patriots bring back RB Brandon Bolden for 2018

Brandon Bolden is sticking around Boston for at least one more season.

The New England Patriots signed the running back to a one-year extension worth $880K, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Bolden was set to be a free agent, but will return to the defending AFC champions for around the veteran's minimum.

This is the second consecutive one-year pact Bolden has signed with the team.

Bolden has spent his entire six-year career with New England. After carrying the ball over 200 times through his first four seasons, Bolden has since been relegated to a part-time player on offense, but a well-utilized piece on special teams in the mold of Matthew Slater.

Bolden recorded just 13 carries for 67 yards in the regular season in 2017 and scored his only touchdown in the Patriots' Divisional Round romp over the Tennessee Titans. He was on the field for over 60 percent of New England's special teams snaps in 2017.