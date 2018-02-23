Vance Joseph built and gave away 110 bikes to kids

With the offseason in full swing, and the NFL combine right around the corner, Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph decided to take a break from football and help his community. On Wednesday, Joseph, his fellow coaches and players spent time in the Bowlen Fieldhouse building 110 bikes for Wish for Wheels.

There's no better feeling than the joy of receiving your first bike.



Yesterday, Coach Joseph and the #Broncos players & staff made that possible for kids from Colfax Elementary with @WishforWheels.https://t.co/OnYBfeAUGv â Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 23, 2018

After 45 minutes, all 110 bikes were built and one day later Joseph and his staff stopped by Colfax Elementary school to distribute the new wheels to children from kindergarten to second-grade.

Wish for Wheels started in 2004 and their mission is "through the gift of a new bicycle, is to transform the lives of kids from low-income families, broadening their scope for personal growth and a healthy lifestyle."

Once he delivered the bikes, Joseph told The Denver Post, "Giving a kid a bike, that's always a perfect gift. A bike gives them a gift, but also have independence. They can ride to the park, ride with friends and that's one gift you know that most kids would like to have. That's the simple reason."