Cowboys big winners in compensatory draft haul

The NFL has awarded 32 compensatory picks in the 2018 NFL Draft to 15 teams.

Who are this year's big winners?

Start with the Bengals, Cowboys and Packers, each of which have received four additional draft picks.

Cincinnati has added picks in the third (No. 100 overall), fifth (No. 170) and seventh (Nos. 252, 253) rounds. Dallas' haul consists of selections in the fourth (No. 137), fifth (Nos. 171, 173) and sixth (No. 208) rounds. Green Bay's spoils are nearly identical, with picks in the fourth (No. 133), fifth (No. 172, 174) and sixth (No. 207) rounds.

The Raiders have also been awarded four choices, all in the sixth round (Nos. 210, 212, 216, 217). The Cardinals may have added as much value as any team, netting selections in the third (No. 97), fourth (No. 134) and seventh (No. 254) rounds.

As a general rule, a team losing more or better free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. The choices are determined by a mysterious formula that factors in salary, playing time and postseason honors in addition to the free-agent balance sheet.

Baltimore has benefited from the process as much as any organization since the NFL began awarding compensatory picks in 1994. In fact, assistant general manager Eric DeCosta has acknowledged that the Ravens guard their compensatory pick secrets "like Coke's formula."

That formula came up short this time around, as DeCosta's franchise gained just one draft pick (No. 215 overall) to compensate for the loss of tackle Ricky Wagner to the Lions.