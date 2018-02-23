ATN Podcast: Marcus Peters trade; RapSheet rumors

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- assemble for a TGIF edition of the pod. The heroes discuss the latest news, including a the big Marcus Peters trade (9:00); The Rapsheet Rumors Roundup, with reports involving Sammy Watkins, Martinis Bryant and Tyrod Taylor, among others (19:00); And lastly, Forgiveness (not the Don Henley BANGER), where the heroes each forgive an NFL sin from the past (33:00).

