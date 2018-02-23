Is Lamar Jackson better than Mike Vick was?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 23, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Michael Vick has high praise for QB prospect Lamar Jackson.

2. Here's Raiders RB Jalen Richard with your inspiring anecdote of the day.

I remember standing on the corner in high school with a sign and collection bucket asking for money so I could get to a football camp ... Knew it was more outside the city ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Jalen Richard (@RocketRich30) February 22, 2018

3. Chiefs QB Aaron Murray is 27 years old, but he didn't let that stop him from going to his first prom.

4. This just in: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is a beast.