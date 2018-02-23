Is Lamar Jackson better than Mike Vick was?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 23, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Michael Vick has high praise for QB prospect Lamar Jackson.
FIVE. TIMES. BETTER. ï¿½ï¿½@MichaelVick â¡ï¸ @Lj_era8â NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 23, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½: @MoveTheSticks // @BuckyBrooks pic.twitter.com/lzv8sibtHK
2. Here's Raiders RB Jalen Richard with your inspiring anecdote of the day.
I remember standing on the corner in high school with a sign and collection bucket asking for money so I could get to a football camp ... Knew it was more outside the city ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Jalen Richard (@RocketRich30) February 22, 2018
3. Chiefs QB Aaron Murray is 27 years old, but he didn't let that stop him from going to his first prom.
February 19, 2018
4. This just in: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is a beast.
This surprised me but Christian McCaffrey faced a "loaded box" on 46.2% of his carries and averaged a solid 4.39 YPC per #NextGenStatsâ Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 22, 2018