Which current NFL players were once drafted into MLB?

Current NFL players who were drafted by MLB franchises

1. Tom Brady (catcher) -- drafted in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft by the Montreal Expos (now the Washington Nationals)

2. Jameis Winston (pitcher) -- drafted in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB draft by the Texas Rangers

3. Matt Cassel (first base) -- drafted in the 36th round of the 2004 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics

4. Russell Wilson (second base) -- drafted in the 4th round of the 2010 MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies

5. Matt Moore (third base) -- drafted in the 22nd round of the 2004 MLB draft by the Anaheim Angels (now the Los Angeles Angels)

6. Brandon Weeden (shortstop) -- drafted in the 2nd round of the 2002 MLB draft by the New York Yankees

7. Golden Tate (outfielder) -- drafted in the 50th round of the 2010 MLB draft by the San Francisco Giants

8. Eric Decker (outfielder) -- drafted in the 28th round of the 2009 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins

9. Shaq Thompson (outfielder) -- drafted in the 18th round of the 2012 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox

Notes

-Matt Cassel was the starting first baseman in the 1994 Little League World Series for the team from Northridge, California.

-Shaq Thompson went 0-for-39 with 37 strikeouts in one season of rookie ball in 2012

