Which current NFL players were once drafted into MLB?

Current NFL players who were drafted by MLB franchises
1. Tom Brady (catcher) -- drafted in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft by the Montreal Expos (now the Washington Nationals)
2. Jameis Winston (pitcher) -- drafted in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB draft by the Texas Rangers
3. Matt Cassel (first base) -- drafted in the 36th round of the 2004 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics
4. Russell Wilson (second base) -- drafted in the 4th round of the 2010 MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies
5. Matt Moore (third base) -- drafted in the 22nd round of the 2004 MLB draft by the Anaheim Angels (now the Los Angeles Angels)
6. Brandon Weeden (shortstop) -- drafted in the 2nd round of the 2002 MLB draft by the New York Yankees
7. Golden Tate (outfielder) -- drafted in the 50th round of the 2010 MLB draft by the San Francisco Giants
8. Eric Decker (outfielder) -- drafted in the 28th round of the 2009 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins
9. Shaq Thompson (outfielder) -- drafted in the 18th round of the 2012 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox
Notes
-Matt Cassel was the starting first baseman in the 1994 Little League World Series for the team from Northridge, California.
-Shaq Thompson went 0-for-39 with 37 strikeouts in one season of rookie ball in 2012
