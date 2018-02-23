Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen to throw at NFL combine

The trend of all of the draft's top quarterbacks participating in the throwing portion of the NFL Scouting Combine (March 2-5 on NFL Network) looks like it will continue in 2018.

UCLA's Josh Rosen, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Wyoming's Josh Allen plan to throw at the combine next week, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph revealed in his NFL.com Path to the Draft Diary earlier this week that he will throw at the combine.

That leaves USC's Sam Darnold and Louisville's Lamar Jackson as the top signal-callers that we're waiting to hear from on whether or not they'll throw, but it would be a surprise if anyone opted out at this point.

The last highly touted QBs to elect not to throw at the event are Johnny Manziel and Teddy Bridgewater, who did not throw at the 2014 combine. Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota threw at the combine a year later, and players like Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes followed suit in the past couple years.

The thinking that a QB is better off waiting until his pro day to throw, when he's working in a more familiar environment with receivers he knows instead of a place like the combine, where there are more variables out of a QB's control, appears to be going extinct.

This year's combine QBs will take the field to throw at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 3.