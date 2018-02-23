Jameis Winston cited for careless driving in crash

Jameis Winston was involved in a minor car wreck and cited for careless driving last week. Winston was not injured in the accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback was involved in a collision on Feb. 13.

According to the police report, Winston failed to safely reduce his speed in time to avoid a rear-end collision with another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light on the Veterans Expressway (State Road 589). Winston's Ford F-250 pickup struck the rear of the Subaru Forester.

Neither driver nor any passengers were injured in the crash.

Winston is subject to a fine for driving in a careless or negligent manner.

The Tampa quarterback is currently under NFL investigation for allegations of groping made against him by a female Uber driver. Winston has denied the accusations.