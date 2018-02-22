ATN Podcast: Fun free agency fits

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- are at full strength after Dan's return from The Little C. The heroes discuss the latest news from around the league, including the Dolphins putting the franchise tag on Jarvis Landry (7:00), the Panthers officially naming their "new" GM (15:00), Drew Brees and the Saints' future and Trevor Siemian possibly on the trade block in Denver (25:00). Thanks to equal efforts on an NFL.com BANGER from Gregg and Marc, the heroes take a look at fun free agency fits (28:00).

