DDFP: Big city vs. small town colleges; open mic night

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith today where the guys get into a bunch of Eddie Spaghetti's rundown topics including: how to fix the sport of fencing (7:34), Shek having a role in an upcoming episode of 'Scorpion' (12:45), and the great college debate of living in a small town vs a bigger city (21:33). Next, DDFP's in-house comedian Kent Brown did a 2 minute open mic routine for us (41:07). Lastly, Shek and Money kibitz about Lamar Jackson's future in the NFL (47:34).

