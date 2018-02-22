Buccaneers release veteran kicker Nick Folk

Nick Folk is one-and-done in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers released the veteran kicker on Thursday after Folk played just four games in one season in Tampa.

Folk famously beat out former second-round pick Roberto Aguayo for the starting kicker job during the preseason. However, Folk soon lost the gig four games into the season after making just six of 11 field goal attempts and seven of nine extra points.

Tampa Bay has since moved on to Patrick Murray, who played the remaining 12 games and hit 82.6 percent of his 23 field goal attempts. Murray will be an unrestricted free agent when the 2018 league year begins.

Folk, 33, played three seasons in Dallas and seven with the Jets before joining the Bucs and is entering his 12th season in the league.