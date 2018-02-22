One crazy stat shows how gutsy the 2017 Eagles were

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 22, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Doug Pederson treats 4th downs in NFL games the way you treat them in Madden. However, he's coaching with much more pressure and his success rate is a lot higher than yours.

2. This could be #relationshipgoals, but let's be real, are you or bae making the Olympics (or NFL) anytime soon?

3. Being a perennial Pro Bowl QB isn't enough, Russell Wilson is heading to Tampa, Florida to play ball with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and the rest of his Yankees brethren.

4. We wish Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery a speedy recovery.

