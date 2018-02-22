One crazy stat shows how gutsy the 2017 Eagles were

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for February 22, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Doug Pederson treats 4th downs in NFL games the way you treat them in Madden. However, he's coaching with much more pressure and his success rate is a lot higher than yours.
By now, every single #Eagles fan on the planet should be on board with Doug Pederson's aggressiveness on fourth down. @JimmyKempski https://t.co/Pw8dOH5SZsâ PhillyVoice (@thephillyvoice) February 21, 2018
2. This could be #relationshipgoals, but let's be real, are you or bae making the Olympics (or NFL) anytime soon?
.@usahockey's @KendallCoyne celebrates #gold medal win with fiancé, @SchoBlue75 of the @Chargers https://t.co/PXB1nCJy72 pic.twitter.com/2aQ48nrSg6â NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018
3. Being a perennial Pro Bowl QB isn't enough, Russell Wilson is heading to Tampa, Florida to play ball with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and the rest of his Yankees brethren.
#73 headed your way Monday! @Yankees Spring Training @TheJudge44 @GianCarlo818 pic.twitter.com/UTsF4o6bKHâ Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 22, 2018
4. We wish Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery a speedy recovery.
This is Alshon Jeffery after surgery todayâ John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 21, 2018
Played entire season and won SuperBowl with torn rotator cuff....
according to @RapSheet
An absolute beast ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#FlyEaglesFly
ï¿½ï¿½ @TheWorldof_AJ pic.twitter.com/GlbZOGme9o