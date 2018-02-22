Police no longer probing car crash linked to DeSean Jackson

Tampa police are no longer actively investigating an incident involving a car registered to Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson that was found to contain marijuana and hollow-point bullets after crashing into a tree, police confirmed to NFL.com.

"The case is currently inactive because we don't have any witnesses or evidence to place the driver behind the wheel at the time of the crash," a Tampa Police Dept. spokeswoman wrote in a statement.

Greg Auman of Tampa Bay Times first reported the development.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash on Christmas Eve and found an abandoned Chevy Silverado, which appeared to have left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the report. The driver fled the scene, according to police, and officers learned the vehicle was registered to Jackson. In the car, police found 6.3 grams of marijuana and also found two .38 caliber hollow-point bullets, which are legal in Florida. Possession in Florida of less than 20 grams of marijuana is a misdemeanor.

Jackson was contacted by police and later responded to the scene. Jackson told police he let his friend borrow the truck prior to the crash. Police, however, were unable to confirm via witness accounts if his friend was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The investigation was placed into inactive status after the business that sustained damage to the tree on its property did not turn over surveillance video footage of the crash. Police said the business also hasn't indicated if it is interested in prosecuting the driver.

Jackson is entering the second season of a three-year, $33.5 million deal he signed with the Buccaneers last year.