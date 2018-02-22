Russell Wilson to Yankees: 'Let's go win a World Series'

Russell Wilson is reporting for duty.

Remember two weeks ago when the Seattle Seahawks quarterback was traded from the Texas Rangers, who selected him in the Rule 5 Draft in 2013, to the New York Yankees? Well, in the latest chapter of the alternate reality that is Wilson's baseball career, Wilson said Thursday that he intends to report to Yankees spring training in Tampa on Monday.

The Yankees are playing the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at George Steinbrenner Field. Tickets are available, if you're into photo ops.

Some background on this stunt: In 2007, out of high school, Wilson was drafted in the 41st round by the Baltimore Orioles. He turned that down to go to N.C. State. In 2010, he was drafted in the fourth round by the Colorado Rockies, and actually spent two seasons in their farm system before opting to go the football route instead.

Being that the Yanks are a week deep into spring training and have already had their photo day, the timing of Wilson's spring awakening begs a lot of questions. Was Wilson actually invited to play, or just dress up in pinstripes (slimming) and field grounders? Does Wilson actually think he can outslug Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton? Should Gleyber Torres be worried? What does he think of the Brandon Drury trade?!

Lastly, if the Yankees do win their 28th World Series in 2018, their first since 2009, as Wilson urged them to in the video, does he get a ring? #GoYanks