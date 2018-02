Broncos, Cardinals, Browns head teams in dire need of a quarterback

There are quarterback-needy teams every offseason, some in better situations than others. Luckily for them, there are plenty of QB options to choose from in free agency and the 2018 NFL Draft in the coming months.

When looking at all teams that could use some help under center, which is in the direst need of a quarterback?



+ Follow On Twitter Arizona doesn't have a QB on the roster ... That could be a problem. Plenty of teams have quarterback problems right now in the NFL. Most of those teams at least have a quarterback on the roster. The Plenty of teams have quarterback problems right now in the NFL. Most of those teams at leasta quarterback on the roster. The Cardinals ? Yeah, they currently don't have a quarterback under contract for 2018, and their all-time best player, the face of their franchise from here to eternity -- Larry Fitzgerald -- just announced he was coming back. The Birds have pieces in place to be a contender, except the most important one. So I'd say their level of need for a passer may go beyond "dire," at this point.



+ Follow On Twitter Cleveland still in search of someone to man the team's most important position The team that most needs a QB now is the one that has needed a QB for decades -- the finally landing a quality quarterback could be the shot in the arm to get the franchise going the right way. The team that most needs a QB now is the one that has needed a QB for decades -- the Cleveland Browns . They're starting to build a competent defense and have some quality offensive skill position guys. Now they just need a field leader who can take advantage of it all. This is as much about the psyche of the franchise and its fanbase as it is about the need for a playmaking signal-caller. Browns fans have had much heartache --landing a quality quarterback could be the shot in the arm to get the franchise going the right way.